Evaluation of Cell Therapy on Exercise Performance and Limb Perfusion ...

From Texas Heart Institute , CHI St. Luke's Health , Houston; Indiana University School of Medicine, Indianapolis ; University of Louisville, KY ; Stanford University School of Medicine, CA ; Minneapolis Heart Institute Foundation at Abbott Northwestern Hospital, MN ; Cedars-Sinai Heart Institute, Los Angeles, CA ; University of Florida School of Medicine, Gainesville ; University of Minnesota Medical School, Minneapolis ; University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, FL ; Orlando Health, FL ; University of Colorado School of Medicine and CPC Clinical Research, Aurora ; Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore, MD ; Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, TX ; University of Texas School of Public Health, Houston ; National Institutes of Health, National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute, Bethesda, MD ; and University of Kansas School of Medicine, Kansas City .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Circulation.