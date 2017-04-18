Dignity Village Ax Attacker Sentenced...

Dignity Village Ax Attacker Sentenced To 12 Years

Tents at the Dignity Village homeless camp in 2014. Anthony D. Davis, who is accused of attacking a fellow resident at the camp in 2016, entered a plea of no contest in court today and will serve 12 years in prison, with credit for the year-plus he has already served.

