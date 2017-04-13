Cypress Sessions: Music From the Soul...

Cypress Sessions: Music From the Soul of Florida; Premieres April 13 at 10 p.m. on WUFT-TV

39 min ago Read more: WRUF-AM Gainesville

FM Morning Edition host Glenn Richards speaks with Bill Bryson and Rick Stepp , two of the producers of Gainesville's new live music TV series, Cypress Sessions: Music From the Soul of Florida . The series will air on Florida's 5, WUFT-TV, Thursday nights at 10:00 from April 13th through May 25th featuring seven Florida artists performing intimate concerts filmed at the Squitieri Studio Theater at the Phillips Center for the Performing Arts at the University of Florida.

