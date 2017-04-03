Curtis awarded mastership in American College of Physicians
Anne B. Curtis, SUNY Distinguished Professor and Charles and Mary Bauer Professor and Chair of the Department of Medicine in the Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences at UB, has been awarded mastership in the American College of Physicians , the national organization of internists. She was honored in San Diego with other new masters last week during Internal Medicine Meeting 2017, ACP's annual scientific conference.
