CRC Announces Public Hearing at University of Florida in Gainesville
The Constitution Revision Commission invites all interested Floridians to participate in a public hearing at the University of Florida in Gainesville on Wednesday, April 26 beginning at 5:00 PM. Members of the media wishing to attend are asked to bring their press credentials.
