Construction Begins On New Gainesville Fire Station

Gainesville officials and residents gathered on Monday for the beginning of construction on the city's new Fire Station 1. Twelve shovels were planted in the dirt at the lot at 525 S. Main St. to symbolize the start of the building, which will become the replacement for the fire station that sits less than 300 feet away. All the personnel and equipment will move over to the new facility when its finished.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRUF-AM Gainesville.