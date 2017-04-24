Combo Rx for fibromyalgia tied to higher adherence
Medication adherence is better for combination prescription initiators with fibromyalgia syndrome , although expenditures for total health care are higher with combination prescriptions, according to a study published online April 18 in Pain Practice . Nicole M. Marlow, Ph.D., from the University of Florida in Gainesville, and colleagues examined medication adherence and health care costs for combination prescription initiators versus monotherapy initiators among patients with FMS.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PhysOrg Weblog.
Add your comments below
Gainesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|yogi
|Thu
|anonymous
|1
|Mark Grondahl of Alachua
|Apr 22
|Pinkus Dinkus Binkus
|4
|Review: Absolute Health Chiropractic
|Apr 13
|Katherine
|1
|~ Paige Beck, the Hottie ~ (Sep '06)
|Apr 5
|eeeeek
|38
|Review: Gainesville Job Corps Ctr (Feb '09)
|Apr 3
|YoYo
|16
|Yard Sale to Benefit Historic Downtown Gainesvi...
|Apr 3
|YoYo
|2
|I need someone to take my class (Jun '12)
|Apr 1
|LeAnne
|22
Find what you want!
Search Gainesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC