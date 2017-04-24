Combo Rx for fibromyalgia tied to higher adherence

Medication adherence is better for combination prescription initiators with fibromyalgia syndrome , although expenditures for total health care are higher with combination prescriptions, according to a study published online April 18 in Pain Practice . Nicole M. Marlow, Ph.D., from the University of Florida in Gainesville, and colleagues examined medication adherence and health care costs for combination prescription initiators versus monotherapy initiators among patients with FMS.

