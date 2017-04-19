City To Consider Extending Bike Share Program
The City of Gainesville will discuss paying $62,000 to extend its bike share program for another two years in at a Commission meeting Thursday. The city previously allocated $34,000 for the program's launch last May and 16 bicycles were distributed to two stations.
