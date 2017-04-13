Caleb Brantley Involved in Altercation with Female
Sep 17, 2016; Gainesville, FL, USA; Florida Gators defensive lineman Caleb Brantley high five fans after they beat the North Texas Mean Green during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Florida Gators defeated the North Texas Mean Green 32-0.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRUF-AM Gainesville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gainesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Absolute Health Chiropractic
|15 hr
|Katherine
|1
|Mark Grondahl of Alachua
|Wed
|Jack o latern
|3
|~ Paige Beck, the Hottie ~ (Sep '06)
|Apr 5
|eeeeek
|38
|Review: Gainesville Job Corps Ctr (Feb '09)
|Apr 3
|YoYo
|16
|Yard Sale to Benefit Historic Downtown Gainesvi...
|Apr 3
|YoYo
|2
|I need someone to take my class (Jun '12)
|Apr 1
|LeAnne
|22
|Gainsville Late 70`s (Aug '08)
|Mar '17
|Smason
|31
Find what you want!
Search Gainesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC