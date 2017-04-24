Browns draft Florida DT Brantley, adm...

Browns draft Florida DT Brantley, admit they might not keep him

The Cleveland Browns chose Florida defensive tackle Caleb Brantley with the 185th pick in the 2017 NFL Draft on Saturday. Considered one of the nation's top interior defensive line prospects, Brantley fell through the draft after he was charged on suspicion of misdemeanor battery following an alleged physical altercation with a woman earlier this month.

