Beer with Apopka-grown hops gets Fresh From Florida label

Friday Apr 14

Elliot Meyer savored every sip of Apopka Hop Pale Ale, a craft beer brewed with plants some people think can revive the region's struggling greenhouses. Meyer, 36, a beer enthusiast in Apopka, drove to First Magnitude Brewing in Gainesville earlier this month for a taste of the ale, the first made with only Florida-grown hops.

