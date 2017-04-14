Activists Push For Ex-Felon Voter Rig...

Activists Push For Ex-Felon Voter Rights Restoration

7 hrs ago Read more: WRUF-AM Gainesville

The Supreme Court is expected to rule on the Voting Restoration Amendment sometime in April. Meade, director of the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition, argued in favor of the amendment and challenged the current re-enfranchisement process on March 6. The Voting Restoration Amendment is a citizens' initiative amendment proposed by Floridians for a Fair Democracy that would restore voting rights to nonviolent felons upon completion of their sentences, including parole and probation.

