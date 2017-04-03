A judge's journey: From a Mayport tra...

A judge's journey: From a Mayport trailer park to the bench

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Financial News & Daily Record

A little help with the Enrobing from Donna Anderson , Sister Deanna Arend, Son Ryan Anderson and Mom Mamie Anderson. The Honorable Waddell Wallace presented Judge Anderson with a desk plaque on behalf of the Florida Conference of Circuit Judges.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Financial News & Daily Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gainesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Gainesville Job Corps Ctr (Feb '09) Mon YoYo 16
Yard Sale to Benefit Historic Downtown Gainesvi... Mon YoYo 2
Mark Grondahl of Alachua Mon YoYo 2
I need someone to take my class (Jun '12) Apr 1 LeAnne 22
~ Paige Beck, the Hottie ~ (Sep '06) Mar 31 BBC 37
Gainsville Late 70`s (Aug '08) Mar '17 Smason 31
Former Gov of Kentucky speach after pres. Trump... Mar '17 Cecil W Lindsey 1
See all Gainesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gainesville Forum Now

Gainesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gainesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Pakistan
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
 

Gainesville, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,469 • Total comments across all topics: 280,069,462

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC