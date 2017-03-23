Villages growth tops in U.S. for 4th straight year
THE VILLAGES – The Villages is the nation's fastest growing metro area for the fourth consecutive year, according to new U.S. Census numbers out today.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Commercial.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gainesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I need someone to take my class (Jun '12)
|Mar 15
|Mr Pibbs
|21
|~ Paige Beck, the Hottie ~ (Sep '06)
|Mar 8
|Whyia
|36
|Gainsville Late 70`s (Aug '08)
|Mar 2
|Smason
|31
|Former Gov of Kentucky speach after pres. Trump...
|Mar 1
|Cecil W Lindsey
|1
|Looking a temp housing or apartment rental star...
|Mar 1
|bangkury
|1
|Review: Gainesville Job Corps Ctr (Feb '09)
|Feb 25
|Sam
|15
|Yard Sale to Benefit Historic Downtown Gainesvi...
|Feb '17
|Veronica Stehouwer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Gainesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC