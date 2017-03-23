Under Bill, Florida Brewers Could Tak...

Under Bill, Florida Brewers Could Take Beer Straight To Bar

Thursday Mar 23 Read more: WRUF-AM Gainesville

Florida lawmakers have proposed a new bill that would allow local craft breweries to distribute the beer themselves rather than having to go through a third-party company. Senate Bill 554, which if passed could take effect as soon as July 1, would allow breweries to deliver their kegs to bars and restaurants through the use of company or personal cars, something currently forbidden under state law.

Read more at WRUF-AM Gainesville.

Gainesville, FL

