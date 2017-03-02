Unable To Ride, Special-Needs Teen Fu...

Unable To Ride, Special-Needs Teen Fundraising For Custom Bike

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WRUF-AM Gainesville

Sidney Lanier Center physical education coach Winston Church helps strap 18-year-old Brandon Laforce get onto an adaptive bicycle on Wednesday. Laforce's family is participating in the Great Bike Giveaway, which could provide him with his own custom-made bike.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRUF-AM Gainesville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gainesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gainsville Late 70`s (Aug '08) 1 hr Smason 32
Former Gov of Kentucky speach after pres. Trump... 22 hr Cecil W Lindsey 1
~ Paige Beck, the Hottie ~ (Sep '06) Wed Whayia 29
Looking a temp housing or apartment rental star... Wed bangkury 1
Review: Gainesville Job Corps Ctr (Feb '09) Feb 25 Sam 15
Yard Sale to Benefit Historic Downtown Gainesvi... Feb 21 Veronica Stehouwer 1
News FPL doubling up on solar, plans to build eight ... Feb 20 Solarman 1
See all Gainesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gainesville Forum Now

Gainesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gainesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
 

Gainesville, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,689 • Total comments across all topics: 279,260,249

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC