Teed off Critics: Trump water rules a...

Teed off Critics: Trump water rules aid his golf links

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: Berkshire Eagle

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - President Donald Trump's recent executive order calling for a review of a rule protecting small bodies of water from pollution and development is strongly supported by golf course owners who are wary of being forced into expensive cleanups on their fairways.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Berkshire Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gainesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
~ Paige Beck, the Hottie ~ (Sep '06) 2 hr Haha 35
Gainsville Late 70`s (Aug '08) Mar 2 Smason 32
Former Gov of Kentucky speach after pres. Trump... Mar 1 Cecil W Lindsey 1
Looking a temp housing or apartment rental star... Mar 1 bangkury 1
Review: Gainesville Job Corps Ctr (Feb '09) Feb 25 Sam 15
Yard Sale to Benefit Historic Downtown Gainesvi... Feb 21 Veronica Stehouwer 1
News FPL doubling up on solar, plans to build eight ... Feb 20 Solarman 1
See all Gainesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gainesville Forum Now

Gainesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gainesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Health Care
  2. Iran
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
 

Gainesville, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,617 • Total comments across all topics: 279,398,146

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC