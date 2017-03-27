Students and Farmworkers Are Teaming Up to Boot Wendy's Off Their Campuses

On March 16, the rolling green lawn that joins several of the university's main buildings was filled with students enjoying the weather in warm patches of sun. About two miles east, representatives from the Coalition of Immokalee Workers , a farmworker-rights organization based five hours south of Gainesville, gathered with UF students at Norman Field, an expanse of grass near the area of town where Wendy Thomas, the original Wendy on whom the fast food chain's logo is based, lived when she attended the university in the early 1980s.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Nation.