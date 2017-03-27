Students and Farmworkers Are Teaming ...

Students and Farmworkers Are Teaming Up to Boot Wendy's Off Their Campuses

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: The Nation

On March 16, the rolling green lawn that joins several of the university's main buildings was filled with students enjoying the weather in warm patches of sun. About two miles east, representatives from the Coalition of Immokalee Workers , a farmworker-rights organization based five hours south of Gainesville, gathered with UF students at Norman Field, an expanse of grass near the area of town where Wendy Thomas, the original Wendy on whom the fast food chain's logo is based, lived when she attended the university in the early 1980s.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Nation.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gainesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I need someone to take my class (Jun '12) Mar 15 Mr Pibbs 21
~ Paige Beck, the Hottie ~ (Sep '06) Mar 8 Whyia 36
Gainsville Late 70`s (Aug '08) Mar 2 Smason 31
Former Gov of Kentucky speach after pres. Trump... Mar 1 Cecil W Lindsey 1
Looking a temp housing or apartment rental star... Mar 1 bangkury 1
Review: Gainesville Job Corps Ctr (Feb '09) Feb '17 Sam 15
Yard Sale to Benefit Historic Downtown Gainesvi... Feb '17 Veronica Stehouwer 1
See all Gainesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gainesville Forum Now

Gainesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gainesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Oakland
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Iraq
  5. Syria
 

Gainesville, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,097 • Total comments across all topics: 279,928,559

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC