Student president busted on spring break doesn't recall traveling there

Thursday Mar 9

Not remembering spring break is almost expected, but this wasted college student couldn't recall how he even ended up on vacation. University of Florida student William Smith Meyers got himself in trouble with police on Tuesday in Key West, Florida for drunkenly pushing over two Harley-Davidson motorcycles, according to the Miami Herald .

