'Splendor' Singers Perform On WUFT Classic
"Magnum Opus" host Richard Drake spoke with Offerle and Wilson about this year's College of the Arts scholarship fundraiser, " Splendor: Let the Good Times Roll ," at the Nadine McGuire Theatre and Dance Pavilion . Baritone Kevin Wheatle and tenor Gabriel Sanchez took to the WUFT Classic Performance Studio to give us a sample of what was in store for the audience at "Splendor."
