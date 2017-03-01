'Splendor' Singers Perform On WUFT Cl...

'Splendor' Singers Perform On WUFT Classic

"Magnum Opus" host Richard Drake spoke with Offerle and Wilson about this year's College of the Arts scholarship fundraiser, " Splendor: Let the Good Times Roll ," at the Nadine McGuire Theatre and Dance Pavilion . Baritone Kevin Wheatle and tenor Gabriel Sanchez took to the WUFT Classic Performance Studio to give us a sample of what was in store for the audience at "Splendor."

