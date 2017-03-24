Some Gainesville Residents Feel Unrepresented By GRU's Plan To Purchase GREC

GRU General Manager Edward Bielarski has been in the process of working with GREC Chief Executive Officer James Gordon for about five months on terms that would benefit both sides if GRU were to buy GREC for the agreed amount of $750 million. GRU is known for having some of the highest utility rates in Florida, and Bielarski said he hopes to lower the electric rates for GRU customers by 8 to 10 percent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRUF-AM Gainesville.