School Board officially hires public information officer
The Monroe County School District officially hired a public information officer this week who will earn an annual salary of almost $70,000 with benefits. The five-member School Board voted unanimously Tuesday to hire Lynsey Saunders for the new position of communications and community relations coordinator.
