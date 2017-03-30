Renowned Anthropologist Defines Calusa

Renowned Anthropologist Defines Calusa

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 31 Read more: Coastal Breeze News

What do we know about the indigenous tribe known as the Calusa? Get an update on April 4, at Rose History Auditorium, from acclaimed anthropologist, researcher and professor Dr. William Marquardt. His lecture, which begins at 7 PM, will briefly review what has been learned about the Calusa over the past 30 years and also cover the newest discoveries made at Mound Key and the Pineland shell mounds, including the connection between these archaeological sites and other South Florida Indians.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Coastal Breeze News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gainesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I need someone to take my class (Jun '12) Sat LeAnne 22
Mark Grondahl of Alachua Sat LeAnne 1
~ Paige Beck, the Hottie ~ (Sep '06) Mar 31 BBC 37
Gainsville Late 70`s (Aug '08) Mar '17 Smason 31
Former Gov of Kentucky speach after pres. Trump... Mar '17 Cecil W Lindsey 1
Looking a temp housing or apartment rental star... Mar '17 bangkury 1
Review: Gainesville Job Corps Ctr (Feb '09) Feb '17 Sam 15
See all Gainesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gainesville Forum Now

Gainesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gainesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Final Four
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Supreme Court
 

Gainesville, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,122 • Total comments across all topics: 280,022,459

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC