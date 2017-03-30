Renowned Anthropologist Defines Calusa

What do we know about the indigenous tribe known as the Calusa? Get an update on April 4, at Rose History Auditorium, from acclaimed anthropologist, researcher and professor Dr. William Marquardt. His lecture, which begins at 7 PM, will briefly review what has been learned about the Calusa over the past 30 years and also cover the newest discoveries made at Mound Key and the Pineland shell mounds, including the connection between these archaeological sites and other South Florida Indians.

