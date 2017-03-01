Police: Intoxicated Gainesville Man Lets Boy, 3, Wander Off
A Gainesville man was arrested Tuesday after police believe that he, while intoxicated, let his girlfriend's 3-year-old son wander off by himself from a house. The 3-year-old boy was found walking by himself Tuesday afternoon on Northwest 39th Avenue wearing only a soiled diaper.
Read more at WRUF-AM Gainesville.
