Police: Gainesville Employee Spends $90K With City Credit Card

Police searched a city of Gainesville employee's home Wednesday morning after she was arrested Tuesday and charged with grand theft and scheming to defraud. Natwaina Sharee Clark, 33, is facing felony charges after she allegedly used city credit cards to make personal purchases totaling at least $91,000 between November 2015 and March 2017.

