Police: Gainesville Employee Spends $90K With City Credit Card
Police searched a city of Gainesville employee's home Wednesday morning after she was arrested Tuesday and charged with grand theft and scheming to defraud. Natwaina Sharee Clark, 33, is facing felony charges after she allegedly used city credit cards to make personal purchases totaling at least $91,000 between November 2015 and March 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRUF-AM Gainesville.
Add your comments below
Gainesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I need someone to take my class (Jun '12)
|Mar 15
|Mr Pibbs
|21
|~ Paige Beck, the Hottie ~ (Sep '06)
|Mar 8
|Whyia
|36
|Gainsville Late 70`s (Aug '08)
|Mar 2
|Smason
|31
|Former Gov of Kentucky speach after pres. Trump...
|Mar 1
|Cecil W Lindsey
|1
|Looking a temp housing or apartment rental star...
|Mar 1
|bangkury
|1
|Review: Gainesville Job Corps Ctr (Feb '09)
|Feb '17
|Sam
|15
|Yard Sale to Benefit Historic Downtown Gainesvi...
|Feb '17
|Veronica Stehouwer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Gainesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC