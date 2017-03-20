North Korea Tests New Rocket Engine, Another Move Towards Long-Range Missile
According to a report Sunday by the Korean Central News Agency North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called the test, carried out at the Sohae launch site, "a great event of historic significance". In brief interaction with reporters at Mar-a-Lago, Trump said that over the weekend he held meeting with his officials on North Korea.
