Kees performs for Us Army troopsMar. 30, 2017, 7:48 PM Ast

Kes The Band lead singer Kees Dieffenthaller returns today to Miami, where he will address hundreds of students and serve as the keynote speaker of the 43rd Annual Leadership Conference at the University of Florida. Just last weekend, Dieffenthaller and his band of brothers made history as they performed for the staff and troops stationed at the Southern Command US Garrison-Miami.

