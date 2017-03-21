In Countrywide Ride For Syrian Orphans, Man Makes Gainesville Stop

Ahmed Elkhaldy, who plans to ride his motorcycle to 48 states in support of Syrian orphans, speaks to members of the Hoda Center in Gainesville Monday night. The motorcyclist made a stop at the Hoda Center on Southwest 13th Street in Gainesville on Monday to discuss his campaign and show the critically acclaimed film "The White Helmets," a documentary about volunteers in war-torn Syria.

