In Countrywide Ride For Syrian Orphans, Man Makes Gainesville Stop
Ahmed Elkhaldy, who plans to ride his motorcycle to 48 states in support of Syrian orphans, speaks to members of the Hoda Center in Gainesville Monday night. The motorcyclist made a stop at the Hoda Center on Southwest 13th Street in Gainesville on Monday to discuss his campaign and show the critically acclaimed film "The White Helmets," a documentary about volunteers in war-torn Syria.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRUF-AM Gainesville.
Add your comments below
Gainesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I need someone to take my class (Jun '12)
|Mar 15
|Mr Pibbs
|21
|~ Paige Beck, the Hottie ~ (Sep '06)
|Mar 8
|Whyia
|36
|Gainsville Late 70`s (Aug '08)
|Mar 2
|Smason
|31
|Former Gov of Kentucky speach after pres. Trump...
|Mar 1
|Cecil W Lindsey
|1
|Looking a temp housing or apartment rental star...
|Mar 1
|bangkury
|1
|Review: Gainesville Job Corps Ctr (Feb '09)
|Feb 25
|Sam
|15
|Yard Sale to Benefit Historic Downtown Gainesvi...
|Feb 21
|Veronica Stehouwer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Gainesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC