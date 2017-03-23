In Burying Her Mother, Gravedigger Fi...

In Burying Her Mother, Gravedigger Finds Peace

Maybe four or five times a year, Eleanor Blair gets up at the crack of dawn, loads her 10-year-old Dogo Argentino mutt into her car and drives 20 minutes to a cemetery to dig a grave. The 69-year-old is one of several volunteers who participate in near-weekly diggings at Prairie Creek Conservation Cemetery in Gainesville.

