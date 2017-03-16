GPD Retires Mounted Patrol Unit

13 hrs ago Read more: WRUF-AM Gainesville

Gainesville Police Department announced Thursday that they are retiring their unit of horses, known as the Mounted Patrol Unit, after 20 years of serving in downtown Gainesville. GPD has two remaining horses - named Rusty and Bolt - after two others recently retired from the force, which it will now try to place in other local police departments.

