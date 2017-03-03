Gainesville May Amend Smoking Ban Ord...

Gainesville May Amend Smoking Ban Ordinance To Include All RTS Facilities

Gainesville may expand its crackdown on smoking to include all RTS facilities as well as public parks. The new amendment would update the previous ordinance, which regulated smoking only at bus stops.

