Florida, Duke's Leona Maguire lead at SunTrust Gator Invitational
A year after an 11-shot victory at the SunTrust Gator Women's Invitational, No. 6 Florida will take a seven-shot lead heading into Sunday's final round at the Mark Bostick Golf Course in Gainesville, Fla.
