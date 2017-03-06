FHP believes body found in marsh is missing Spring Hill resident Paul Marvella
Paul Marvella, 30, disappeared without a trace while driving from Jacksonville to his Spring Hill home on Jan. 15. His vehicle was located in a lake off Interstate 75, but Marvella's body was not found. A body was discovered in that location Tuesday and officials believe it may be Marvella.
