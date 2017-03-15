Ex-Gainesville Police Union President Sentenced To 3 Years

Jeffery McAdams, a former president of the Gainesville Fraternal Order of Police Lodge, was sentenced to three years in prison and 10 years probation today for stealing money from the union. The former Gainesville police officer and 2006 candidate for Alachua County sheriff was arrested in 2015 for reportedly stealing more than $56,000 from the union between 2011 and April 2014.

