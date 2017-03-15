Ex-Gainesville Police Union President Sentenced To 3 Years
Jeffery McAdams, a former president of the Gainesville Fraternal Order of Police Lodge, was sentenced to three years in prison and 10 years probation today for stealing money from the union. The former Gainesville police officer and 2006 candidate for Alachua County sheriff was arrested in 2015 for reportedly stealing more than $56,000 from the union between 2011 and April 2014.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRUF-AM Gainesville.
Add your comments below
Gainesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I need someone to take my class (Jun '12)
|7 hr
|Mr Pibbs
|21
|~ Paige Beck, the Hottie ~ (Sep '06)
|Mar 8
|Whyia
|36
|Gainsville Late 70`s (Aug '08)
|Mar 2
|Smason
|31
|Former Gov of Kentucky speach after pres. Trump...
|Mar 1
|Cecil W Lindsey
|1
|Looking a temp housing or apartment rental star...
|Mar 1
|bangkury
|1
|Review: Gainesville Job Corps Ctr (Feb '09)
|Feb 25
|Sam
|15
|Yard Sale to Benefit Historic Downtown Gainesvi...
|Feb 21
|Veronica Stehouwer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Gainesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC