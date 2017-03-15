Ex-Gainesville Police Union President...

Ex-Gainesville Police Union President Sentenced To 3 Years

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: WRUF-AM Gainesville

Jeffery McAdams, a former president of the Gainesville Fraternal Order of Police Lodge, was sentenced to three years in prison and 10 years probation today for stealing money from the union. The former Gainesville police officer and 2006 candidate for Alachua County sheriff was arrested in 2015 for reportedly stealing more than $56,000 from the union between 2011 and April 2014.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRUF-AM Gainesville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gainesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I need someone to take my class (Jun '12) 7 hr Mr Pibbs 21
~ Paige Beck, the Hottie ~ (Sep '06) Mar 8 Whyia 36
Gainsville Late 70`s (Aug '08) Mar 2 Smason 31
Former Gov of Kentucky speach after pres. Trump... Mar 1 Cecil W Lindsey 1
Looking a temp housing or apartment rental star... Mar 1 bangkury 1
Review: Gainesville Job Corps Ctr (Feb '09) Feb 25 Sam 15
Yard Sale to Benefit Historic Downtown Gainesvi... Feb 21 Veronica Stehouwer 1
See all Gainesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gainesville Forum Now

Gainesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gainesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. China
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Mexico
  5. Ireland
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
 

Gainesville, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,331 • Total comments across all topics: 279,572,473

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC