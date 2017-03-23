'Different From The Rest': UF Sikhs Celebrate Turban Day
Sangha and the rest of the University of Florida's Sikh Students Association sought to spread these principles to the university and Gainesville community today by tying turbans for those who don't typically wear them. The event, Turban Day, was intended to create a dialogue between members of the Sikh faith and those who are learning about it.
