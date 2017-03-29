Denny Laine of Paul McCartney & Wings...

Denny Laine of Paul McCartney & Wings and The Moody Blues to Perform in Gainesville

FM Morning Edition host, Glenn Richards, speaks with legendary musician Denny Laine about his career-spanning show at High Dive in downtown Gainesville on Friday, March 31st. Denny Laine is a man of many projects past, present, and future.

Gainesville, FL

