Dad accused of throwing daughter off bridge is ruled sane enough
The sick dad accused of throwing his 5-year-old daughter over a bridge in Tampa Bay will go to trial. Pinellas County Judge Joseph Bulone handed down the decision Friday that John Jonchuck is sane enough to be tried for murder.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gainesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|~ Paige Beck, the Hottie ~ (Sep '06)
|6 hr
|Whayia
|32
|Gainsville Late 70`s (Aug '08)
|Mar 2
|Smason
|32
|Former Gov of Kentucky speach after pres. Trump...
|Mar 1
|Cecil W Lindsey
|1
|Looking a temp housing or apartment rental star...
|Mar 1
|bangkury
|1
|Review: Gainesville Job Corps Ctr (Feb '09)
|Feb 25
|Sam
|15
|Yard Sale to Benefit Historic Downtown Gainesvi...
|Feb 21
|Veronica Stehouwer
|1
|FPL doubling up on solar, plans to build eight ...
|Feb 20
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Gainesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC