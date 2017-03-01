Collegiate Skate Tour - Gainesville, Florida Recap Video
The third stop of the Collegiate Skate Tour went down in Gainesville, Florida, this past weekend at Possum Creek Skatepark. Students from the University of Florida, University of Central Florida, Pasco-Hernando State College, Santa Fe College and the University of South Florida all rolled out to skate the contest and the non-student division had skaters from all over the state participating-not to mention all the Gainesville locals! Check the recap video above and head to collegiateskatetour.com for the full recap.
