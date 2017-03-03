Changeville 2017: Gainesville's Social Change Festival
FM Morning Edition host Glenn Richards spoke with Brandon Telg and Jennifer Vito, two of the executive directors for Changeville 2017 - Gainesville's Social Change Festiva l, an event happening March 2 and 3 in Downtown Gainesville. Changeville 2017 is presented by frank , the UF College of Journalism and Communications and WUFT Media.
