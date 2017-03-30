Camp Blanding to Honor World War Two Veteran
WHAT: Camp Blanding Joint Training Center will honor Mr. Charles D. Moloney of Gainesville, Florida for his service to our country during World War Two. Mr. Moloney enlisted in the U.S. Army on April 4, 1942 at Camp Blanding, Fla.
