Billy Dean Is Inducted Into Florida A...

Billy Dean Is Inducted Into Florida Artists Hall Of Fame

Next Story Prev Story
41 min ago Read more: AllAccess.com

Country artist BILLY DEAN was recently inducted into the FLORDIA ARTISTS HALL OF FAME. Held on THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 23rd in GAINESVILLE, FL, the FLORIDA ARTISTS HALL OF FAME induction ceremony also celebrated former EAGLES member DON FELDER, Country artist JIM STAFFORD, and poet/anthologist LEE BENNETT HOPKINS.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAccess.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gainesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
~ Paige Beck, the Hottie ~ (Sep '06) 11 hr Haha 35
Gainsville Late 70`s (Aug '08) Mar 2 Smason 32
Former Gov of Kentucky speach after pres. Trump... Mar 1 Cecil W Lindsey 1
Looking a temp housing or apartment rental star... Mar 1 bangkury 1
Review: Gainesville Job Corps Ctr (Feb '09) Feb 25 Sam 15
Yard Sale to Benefit Historic Downtown Gainesvi... Feb 21 Veronica Stehouwer 1
News FPL doubling up on solar, plans to build eight ... Feb 20 Solarman 1
See all Gainesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gainesville Forum Now

Gainesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gainesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Iraq
  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Health Care
  5. Wall Street
 

Gainesville, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,799 • Total comments across all topics: 279,407,240

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC