Billy Dean Is Inducted Into Florida Artists Hall Of Fame

Country artist BILLY DEAN was recently inducted into the FLORDIA ARTISTS HALL OF FAME. Held on THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 23rd in GAINESVILLE, FL, the FLORIDA ARTISTS HALL OF FAME induction ceremony also celebrated former EAGLES member DON FELDER, Country artist JIM STAFFORD, and poet/anthologist LEE BENNETT HOPKINS.

