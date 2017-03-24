"Before I Die" Walls In Gainesville Promote Importance Of Advance Directives
The installation of "Before I Die" walls throughout the Gainesville community by UF Health encourages people to start a conversation about death. Wendy Resnick, senior director of finance at UF Health Shands Financial Services, said the goal of the project is to motivate participants to fill out advance directives.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRUF-AM Gainesville.
