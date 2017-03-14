Arreola Upsets Incumbent Carter In District 3 City Commission Race, Warren And Ward Also Win
The votes are in for Gainesville City Commission seats in District 2, 3 and one At-Large seat. Polls closed at 7 p.m. Tuesday, bringing new and old faces to the seats.
