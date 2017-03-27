American Association of Critical-Care Nurses Recognizes 176 Hospital...

Beacon Award for Excellence lauds top hospital units that employ evidence-based practice to improve patient, family outcomes and align those practices with AACN's Healthy Work Environment Standards Newswise - The American Association of Critical-Care Nurses recognizes 176 units from 128 hospitals nationwide that earned the Beacon Award for Excellence between Jan. 1, 2016, and Dec. 31, 2016. The Beacon Award for Excellence lauds hospital units that employ evidence-based practice to improve patient and family outcomes.

