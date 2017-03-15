Alachua County Farmers, Homeless Prep...

Alachua County Farmers, Homeless Preparing For Late-Season Freeze

Wednesday

Farmers, homeless people and others in Alachua County are making preparations for the freeze expected for tonight across North Central Florida. Roy Brown, owner and operator of Brown's Farm in Hawthorne, Florida, has been watering his corn, beans, squash, watermelon and other plants today, and he also covered the more sensitive ones to protect them from frost.

