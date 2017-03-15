Alachua County Farmers, Homeless Preparing For Late-Season Freeze
Farmers, homeless people and others in Alachua County are making preparations for the freeze expected for tonight across North Central Florida. Roy Brown, owner and operator of Brown's Farm in Hawthorne, Florida, has been watering his corn, beans, squash, watermelon and other plants today, and he also covered the more sensitive ones to protect them from frost.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRUF-AM Gainesville.
Add your comments below
Gainesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I need someone to take my class (Jun '12)
|Wed
|Mr Pibbs
|21
|~ Paige Beck, the Hottie ~ (Sep '06)
|Mar 8
|Whyia
|36
|Gainsville Late 70`s (Aug '08)
|Mar 2
|Smason
|31
|Former Gov of Kentucky speach after pres. Trump...
|Mar 1
|Cecil W Lindsey
|1
|Looking a temp housing or apartment rental star...
|Mar 1
|bangkury
|1
|Review: Gainesville Job Corps Ctr (Feb '09)
|Feb 25
|Sam
|15
|Yard Sale to Benefit Historic Downtown Gainesvi...
|Feb 21
|Veronica Stehouwer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Gainesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC