After Sold-Out London Shows, Cuban Ar...

After Sold-Out London Shows, Cuban Artist Returns To Gainesville Roots

Laura Adams Wilson uses a pouring technique. Her new exhibit, "Cuban Roots: Where My Story Begins," is set to debut on March 17. From India to London and so many other places, the artist has garnered a lot of life experience.

