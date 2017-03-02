After Sold-Out London Shows, Cuban Artist Returns To Gainesville Roots
Laura Adams Wilson uses a pouring technique. Her new exhibit, "Cuban Roots: Where My Story Begins," is set to debut on March 17. From India to London and so many other places, the artist has garnered a lot of life experience.
