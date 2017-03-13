AC Hotel Gainesville Nears Completion

AC Hotel Gainesville Nears Completion

Concord Hospitality, operator of the AC Hotel by Marriott Gainesville, today announced that the project has reached a major construction milestone. Roughly twelve months after construction began, hotel development has reached the 10th floor, with a grand opening scheduled for fall 2017.

