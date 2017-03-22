352Creates Set To Return to Gainesvil...

352Creates Set To Return to Gainesville This Weekend

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: WRUF-AM Gainesville

The art and heath initiative, 352Creates, will bring art to the 352 community Friday and Saturday in an effort to inspire creativity, better health and sense of community. The second annual series of events is a collaboration between the UF Health Shands Arts in Medicine program and the City of Gainesville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRUF-AM Gainesville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gainesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I need someone to take my class (Jun '12) Mar 15 Mr Pibbs 21
~ Paige Beck, the Hottie ~ (Sep '06) Mar 8 Whyia 36
Gainsville Late 70`s (Aug '08) Mar 2 Smason 31
Former Gov of Kentucky speach after pres. Trump... Mar 1 Cecil W Lindsey 1
Looking a temp housing or apartment rental star... Mar 1 bangkury 1
Review: Gainesville Job Corps Ctr (Feb '09) Feb 25 Sam 15
Yard Sale to Benefit Historic Downtown Gainesvi... Feb 21 Veronica Stehouwer 1
See all Gainesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gainesville Forum Now

Gainesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gainesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

Gainesville, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,986 • Total comments across all topics: 279,761,900

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC