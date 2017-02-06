"You're My Neighbor": Local Organizat...

"You're My Neighbor": Local Organization Promotes Inclusiveness With Yard Signs

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WRUF-AM Gainesville

"It gives us a sense of solidarity and hope," said Eve MacMaster, whose husband, Richard MacMaster, chairs Welcoming Gainesville, a nonprofit organization heading up the effort to spread the signs to yards across the city. The signs read: "No matter where you are from, we're glad you're our neighbor" in Spanish, English and Arabic.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRUF-AM Gainesville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gainesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dogs Rescued From South Korean Dog Meat Farm Ar... 17 hr Dog Slaves 4
long lost friends in Archer Fl Feb 1 Kycat123 1
Skeeters Jan 30 JimBob Walton 2
NoBamanites be damned! Moslems be damned! God b... Jan 26 JimBob Walton 3
~ Lake City VA Hospital ~ (May '14) Jan 26 JimBob Walton 15
Looking Jan 11 Rawhide 1
News VIDEO: Here Is How You REALLY Pronounce IKEA (May '16) Jan '17 yidfellas v USA 2
See all Gainesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gainesville Forum Now

Gainesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gainesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. American Idol
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Kanye West
  5. NASA
 

Gainesville, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,130 • Total comments across all topics: 278,642,759

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC