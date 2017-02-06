"You're My Neighbor": Local Organization Promotes Inclusiveness With Yard Signs
"It gives us a sense of solidarity and hope," said Eve MacMaster, whose husband, Richard MacMaster, chairs Welcoming Gainesville, a nonprofit organization heading up the effort to spread the signs to yards across the city. The signs read: "No matter where you are from, we're glad you're our neighbor" in Spanish, English and Arabic.
