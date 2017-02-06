Women's March Gainesville Looks To Next Steps

The meeting took place at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Gainesville, located at 4225 NW 34th St., and served as a recap of the march that took place in Washington on Jan. 21. The initial march was so widely attended that local affiliates started forming around the country. "We had about 800 people go from Gainesville which is exceptional for a town our size," said Holly Sprinkle, co-captain of the Women's March Gainesville chapter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRUF-AM Gainesville.