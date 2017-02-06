Women's March Gainesville Looks To Ne...

Women's March Gainesville Looks To Next Steps

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: WRUF-AM Gainesville

The meeting took place at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Gainesville, located at 4225 NW 34th St., and served as a recap of the march that took place in Washington on Jan. 21. The initial march was so widely attended that local affiliates started forming around the country. "We had about 800 people go from Gainesville which is exceptional for a town our size," said Holly Sprinkle, co-captain of the Women's March Gainesville chapter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRUF-AM Gainesville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gainesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dogs Rescued From South Korean Dog Meat Farm Ar... Feb 2 Whip Tizzy 3
long lost friends in Archer Fl Feb 1 Kycat123 1
Skeeters Jan 30 JimBob Walton 2
NoBamanites be damned! Moslems be damned! God b... Jan 26 JimBob Walton 3
~ Lake City VA Hospital ~ (May '14) Jan 26 JimBob Walton 15
Looking Jan 11 Rawhide 1
News VIDEO: Here Is How You REALLY Pronounce IKEA (May '16) Jan 7 yidfellas v USA 2
See all Gainesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gainesville Forum Now

Gainesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gainesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
 

Gainesville, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,570 • Total comments across all topics: 278,605,162

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC