Women's March Gainesville Looks To Next Steps
The meeting took place at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Gainesville, located at 4225 NW 34th St., and served as a recap of the march that took place in Washington on Jan. 21. The initial march was so widely attended that local affiliates started forming around the country. "We had about 800 people go from Gainesville which is exceptional for a town our size," said Holly Sprinkle, co-captain of the Women's March Gainesville chapter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRUF-AM Gainesville.
Add your comments below
Gainesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dogs Rescued From South Korean Dog Meat Farm Ar...
|Feb 2
|Whip Tizzy
|3
|long lost friends in Archer Fl
|Feb 1
|Kycat123
|1
|Skeeters
|Jan 30
|JimBob Walton
|2
|NoBamanites be damned! Moslems be damned! God b...
|Jan 26
|JimBob Walton
|3
|~ Lake City VA Hospital ~ (May '14)
|Jan 26
|JimBob Walton
|15
|Looking
|Jan 11
|Rawhide
|1
|VIDEO: Here Is How You REALLY Pronounce IKEA (May '16)
|Jan 7
|yidfellas v USA
|2
Find what you want!
Search Gainesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC